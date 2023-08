EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Starting Saturday, the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library Foundation’s annual summer book sale.

The sale is happening from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Prices range from fifty cents to two dollars. There will be books, audiobooks, CDs and DVDs.

