EPD: Man admits to smoking heroin and weed before driving

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A 27-year-old man was arrested after police say they caught him driving while high on drugs.

According to an affidavit, officers received a report of a truck swerving all over the road, nearly hitting other vehicles Friday evening.

Officers spotted the truck on Fulton Avenue and pulled it over. The driver, Aaron Derr, allowed officers to search his clothes and his vehicle.

Police say inside Derr’s pants pocket, they found a folded up piece of paper with a brown powder substance inside.

Officers noted that Derr failed several field sobriety tests and had pinpoint pupils.

After some questioning, Derr eventually admitted to smoking heroin and marijuana before driving, according to EPD.

Police say they found heroin, marijuana wax and kratom pills inside Derr’s truck.

Derr was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on several drug and traffic related charges.

