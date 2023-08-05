Crews working serious semi crash on Audubon exit in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - 14 News is learning about a serious accident that crews are responding to late Saturday morning in Henderson.

According to Henderson Dispatch, the crash happened on the Audubon Parkway Ramp sometime after 10 a.m.

The Henderson Fire Department says that a semi truck flipped over the guardrail and early reports suggest the driver is entrapped with serious injuries.

Our crew on scene tells us an AirEvac helicopter is landing and Exit 12 is blocked off at this time.

We’re told Parkway traffic from Owensboro into Henderson will be re-directed through Zion.

Very few details are being confirmed at this time. We are working on bringing you new information.

Serious semi crash in Henderson (WFIE)

