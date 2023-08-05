Cemetery burglary reported a month after the crime, EPD officers say
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A burglar who targeted an Evansville cemetery remains unidentified weeks after the crime was committed.
According to a media report, officers were called to Park Lawn Cemetery for a burglary report Friday.
A person at the cemetery told officers the door of a house belonging to the cemetery had been kicked in and several items were stolen from inside.
The media report notes that the crime happened the morning of July 3, a month before the incident would be reported to police.
Officials did not say what items were stolen, but did indicate they were valued at more than $350.
Dispatch officials tell 14 News an arrest in this case has not yet been made.
