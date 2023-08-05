Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Crash outside Twin Bridges causing traffic delays on Highway 41

Crash outside Twin Bridges in Henderson
Crash outside Twin Bridges in Henderson(WFIE)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews are on scene of a single vehicle accident with unknown injuries just outside the Twin Bridges in Henderson.

Dispatch officials tell us crews were called shortly before noon to the accident across from the former True Vine Inn building.

Our 14 News crew in the area says that officials are working to remove a sedan from the grass median in between the northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 41.

We’re told it is causing some traffic delays in the area. Fire and EMS responded to the scene.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shatanya Bennett
Police: Woman banned from Ind. casinos found with fake cash at Bally’s
Where is your money going? 14 News investigates suspicious stoplight signs
Where is your money going? 14 News investigates suspicious stoplight signs
Evansville baby on life support, parents arrested
Abused Evansville baby dies after being taken off life-support
Atlas Van Lines
Atlas Van Lines employees in Evansville furloughed
Fire truck sirens generic
Person killed in Ohio County house fire

Latest News

Serious semi accident in Henderson
Crews working serious semi crash on Audubon exit in Henderson
Generic police lights
EPD: Man admits to smoking heroin and weed before driving
The beginnings of the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival in 1914 to now
Nut Club testing out Half Pot ticket drive-thru for this year’s Fall Fest
File image
Cemetery burglary reported a month after the crime, EPD officers say