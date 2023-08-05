Crash outside Twin Bridges causing traffic delays on Highway 41

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews are on scene of a single vehicle accident with unknown injuries just outside the Twin Bridges in Henderson.

Dispatch officials tell us crews were called shortly before noon to the accident across from the former True Vine Inn building.

Our 14 News crew in the area says that officials are working to remove a sedan from the grass median in between the northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 41.

We’re told it is causing some traffic delays in the area. Fire and EMS responded to the scene.

