Want to test drive a school bus? Do it Saturday in Daviess Co.

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - In Daviess County, officials are hoping to fight the bus driver shortage by giving people a chance to drive a school bus.

DCPS Transportation is hosting the event Saturday at Deer Park Elementary School. It’s from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event is open to anyone over 21 years old with a valid drivers license.

By the way, Daviess County kids head back to school on Wednesday, August 9.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.