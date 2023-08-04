Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Volksfest Brat Toss champions defend their title

Volksfest Brat Toss champions defend their title
By Travis Onyett
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One of the most anticipated tournaments of the year took place Thursday night - the Volksfest Brat Toss.

Our Jordan Yaney and Mitch Carter won the competition last year and came back tonight to defend their title.

The duo stuck with last year’s strategy: Yaney throwing the brats blindfolded and Carter catching them in an apron.

A heated contest transpired amongst local media partners. But after all the sausage was thrown, Yaney and Carter came out victorious and brought home the gold for the second year.

“I felt more nervous this time knowing we’ve been here before, Travis,” says Jordan Yaney. “We know what it’s like. And when I feel that bratwurst leave my hand -- it feels like an eternity before I hear the roar of the crowd, knowing it has safely found it’s way into Mitch’s apron.”

“That first apron -- putting it on -- it feels like putting on a helmet. It’s like a kickoff, dude, it’s crazy. But once you get the first one under your belt, the jitters are gone. It’s just game time. It’s just a business trip,” says Mitch Carter.

You can learn how the duo trained for this competition on the 14News TikTok account. Yaney and Carter plan to come back to the Volksfest Brat Toss to defend their title for the third year.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 drivers hurt in semi crash on Highway 41 in Gibson Co.
3 drivers hurt in semi crash on Highway 41 in Gibson Co.
Toyota unveils 2024 Grand Highlander, makes special announcement
Toyota unveils 2024 Grand Highlander, makes special announcement
Source: Vanderburgh Co. Jail
Affidavit: Man arrested after standoff on N. 6th Street in Evansville
Ohio Co. Deputy involved in shooting, suspect dead
Names released of deputy, suspect involved in deadly Ohio County shooting
Atlas Van Lines
Atlas Van Lines employees in Evansville furloughed

Latest News

Where is your money going? 14 News investigates suspicious stoplight signs
Where is your money going? 14 News investigates suspicious stoplight signs
Some business owners are refusing to stop selling Delta 8 products despite threats of legal...
Tri-State prosecutors threaten arrests for selling Delta 8 products
Jackie Calvert spend decades living in Florida, and she decided to move after just one visit to...
Woman moves to Henderson after visiting on a riverboat cruise
Bus routes cut due to driver shortage
Henderson Co. parents respond to bus driver shortage