Volksfest Brat Toss champions defend their title

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One of the most anticipated tournaments of the year took place Thursday night - the Volksfest Brat Toss.

Our Jordan Yaney and Mitch Carter won the competition last year and came back tonight to defend their title.

The duo stuck with last year’s strategy: Yaney throwing the brats blindfolded and Carter catching them in an apron.

A heated contest transpired amongst local media partners. But after all the sausage was thrown, Yaney and Carter came out victorious and brought home the gold for the second year.

“I felt more nervous this time knowing we’ve been here before, Travis,” says Jordan Yaney. “We know what it’s like. And when I feel that bratwurst leave my hand -- it feels like an eternity before I hear the roar of the crowd, knowing it has safely found it’s way into Mitch’s apron.”

“That first apron -- putting it on -- it feels like putting on a helmet. It’s like a kickoff, dude, it’s crazy. But once you get the first one under your belt, the jitters are gone. It’s just game time. It’s just a business trip,” says Mitch Carter.

You can learn how the duo trained for this competition on the 14News TikTok account. Yaney and Carter plan to come back to the Volksfest Brat Toss to defend their title for the third year.

