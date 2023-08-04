USI using app to connect students with public safety department

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - USI is preparing for its next semester, and their public safety department is working to make the campus as safe as possible. To this end, they’re encouraging people to use an app not only to receive alerts, but also to reach out to them in case of an emergency.

The university already has a number of systems in place to notify its students and faculty if there’s an emergency or if there’s important information they should know. Within the past few years they’ve implemented a new system, which they hope will make it easier for people to reach out to them if there’s an emergency.

Sam Preston worked in the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office for over 25 years before he came to USI’s public safety department, and he knows how important information is when it comes to keeping people safe.

“The one with the most information wins, so the quicker that we can get information and pass it out to those that need it, the safer that we’re going to be,” said USI Public Safety Assistant Director Sam Preston.

Within the last three years, USI started encouraging people to get the Rave Guardian app. They already used a Rave Alert system to notify those who signed up with important information.

They say the app is important because it makes communication with USI public safety a two-way street, and people can use it to text or call the department. This could be for an emergency, or if they see something smaller like a fallen tree.

If they use the app’s emergency function it will immediately notify the public safety department, call them, and use GPS to send them their location. They say this is a major asset to them considering the size of their campus, including big parking lots and miles of hiking trails.

“The ability to see where someone is if they are in danger, this allows for a safer community, a quicker response,” said Preston.

Officials with public safety say the app has important phone numbers for a variety of important resources, including mental health. It also has a Safety Timer, which will notify people of your choosing if you don’t arrive somewhere safely within a certain amount of time.

They say over 1,500 people are using the app so far, and each year they see that number grow. They say this new use of technology can be a major asset in keeping people safe.

“It’s definitely been an enhancement in some regards,” said Preston. “Obviously to get information quicker has always been to our advantage.”

USI’s public safety department says they’re already coming up with ways to get people to use the system when the school year starts here in just a few weeks.

