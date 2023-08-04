Birthday Club
UE President named Vice Chair of NCAA Division I Board of Directors

UE President named Vice Chair of NCAA Division I Board of Directors
By Max Parker
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Some news involving the NCAA and the University of Evansville, it was announced today that UE President Christopher Pietruszkiewicz has been named the Vice Chair of the NCAA Division I Board of Directors.

We had the chance to speak to him about some of the topics he will be working on with the board while in this new position.

“Everything from NIL, to whether student athletes are employees of universities, and making sure we have gender equity happening in the NCAA,” said Pietruszkiewicz. “This is a time of transformational change within intercollegiate athletics, and I’m glad I get to be a little part of it.”

