Tractor Drive raising money for non-profits in Webster County

WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - This weekend, Independence Bank in Webster County is raising money for local non-profits in multiple counties during their annual tractor drive.

We’re told the 25-mile route begins in Slaughters at noon Sunday.

“The day is one filled with great visuals as several antique tractors will drive along the route in a parade fashion as people come out from their homes to snap photos and video,” says a spokesperson with Independence Bank.

All the funds raised go to Webster County FFA.

“In a county where agriculture makes up a huge portion of the economy, supporting future farmers and their programming is necessary to keep things driving forward!” the spokesperson adds.

For more details, visit 1776bank.com.

