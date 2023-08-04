Tell City Fireworks set in honor of Sgt. Glenn

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials in Tell City say their fireworks show has been rescheduled.

They’re now happening this Sunday at dusk at Sunset Park.

Officials say they are in memory of Tell City Police Sergeant Heather Glenn.

The previous fireworks show was canceled after Sgt. Glenn was shot and killed at Perry County Memorial Hospital in early July.

Officials say the display will help the community remember her legacy.

