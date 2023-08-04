Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Tell City Fireworks set in honor of Sgt. Glenn

Tell City Fireworks set in honor of Sgt. Glenn
By WFIE Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials in Tell City say their fireworks show has been rescheduled.

They’re now happening this Sunday at dusk at Sunset Park.

Officials say they are in memory of Tell City Police Sergeant Heather Glenn.

The previous fireworks show was canceled after Sgt. Glenn was shot and killed at Perry County Memorial Hospital in early July.

Officials say the display will help the community remember her legacy.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 drivers hurt in semi crash on Highway 41 in Gibson Co.
3 drivers hurt in semi crash on Highway 41 in Gibson Co.
Ohio Co. Deputy involved in shooting, suspect dead
Names released of deputy, suspect involved in deadly Ohio County shooting
Atlas Van Lines
Atlas Van Lines employees in Evansville furloughed
Source: Vanderburgh Co. Jail
Affidavit: Man arrested after standoff on N. 6th Street in Evansville
Brian Aaron Dougan
Beloved North High School teacher passes away after battle with cancer

Latest News

BACK TO SCHOOL
Back to school bash happening Saturday in Owensboro
WFIE Traffic Alert
Month long construction project starting on Vann Ave
Stay safe this school year out on the roads: Tips part 2
Drivers, keep watch for students heading back to school
Generic school bus
Want to test drive a school bus? Do it Saturday in Daviess Co.