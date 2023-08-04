Birthday Club
Sunrise School Spirit kicks off Sept. 15
By WFIE Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunrise School Spirit is returning for another season.

The Gibson Southern Titans, Reitz Panthers, Mt. Carmel Golden Aces, Boonville Pioneers, and the Union County Braves are all taking on the challenge.

We checked in with the Tri-State Food Bank.

They say this series is one of their biggest food drives.

“Times are still very tough, so this food goes a long, long way to help people make ends meet, and not have to worry about buying so many groceries and put their money somewhere else,” said Executive Director Glenn Roberts.

We will be at Gibson Southern High School on September 15 to kick off the big season.

