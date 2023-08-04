Police: Woman banned from Ind. casinos found with fake cash at Bally’s

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A woman who is not supposed to step foot inside Indiana casinos was arrested after a trip to Bally’s in Evansville.

Police say Shatanya Bennett dropped a fake $100 bill after trying to pass it at one of the games.

They say she tried giving them false names when she was questioned.

Officers say during their exchange, Bennett inadvertently pulled a service dog ID out of her wallet with the correct name.

They say she was arrested for fraud in 2015 at Hoosier Park Casino and was caught at the French Lick Casino trying to make a cash advance in 2017.

Police say she has a lifetime eviction from all Indiana casinos.

While police were going through surveillance and investigating, they say Bennett left.

Shortly after, they were called to the Circle K on N. Fulton Ave. because they say Bennett was trying to pass another fake $100 bill.

She faces several charges, including counterfeiting, cheating at gambling, criminal trespass, and false identity.

