Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Police: Woman banned from Ind. casinos found with fake cash at Bally’s

Shatanya Bennett
Shatanya Bennett(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A woman who is not supposed to step foot inside Indiana casinos was arrested after a trip to Bally’s in Evansville.

Police say Shatanya Bennett dropped a fake $100 bill after trying to pass it at one of the games.

They say she tried giving them false names when she was questioned.

Officers say during their exchange, Bennett inadvertently pulled a service dog ID out of her wallet with the correct name.

They say she was arrested for fraud in 2015 at Hoosier Park Casino and was caught at the French Lick Casino trying to make a cash advance in 2017.

Police say she has a lifetime eviction from all Indiana casinos.

While police were going through surveillance and investigating, they say Bennett left.

Shortly after, they were called to the Circle K on N. Fulton Ave. because they say Bennett was trying to pass another fake $100 bill.

She faces several charges, including counterfeiting, cheating at gambling, criminal trespass, and false identity.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 drivers hurt in semi crash on Highway 41 in Gibson Co.
3 drivers hurt in semi crash on Highway 41 in Gibson Co.
Atlas Van Lines
Atlas Van Lines employees in Evansville furloughed
Ohio Co. Deputy involved in shooting, suspect dead
Names released of deputy, suspect involved in deadly Ohio County shooting
Source: Vanderburgh Co. Jail
Affidavit: Man arrested after standoff on N. 6th Street in Evansville
Brian Aaron Dougan
Beloved North High School teacher passes away after battle with cancer

Latest News

Road closed generic
Busy downtown intersection closing next week in Evansville
Robert McGill
Police: Man who escaped work release caught in Henderson
Sunrise School Spirit kicks off Sept. 15
Sunrise School Spirit kicks off Sept. 15
Deputy Bryan Hicks throwing first pitch at Otters game
Deputy Bryan Hicks throwing first pitch at Otters game