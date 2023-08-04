Police: Man who escaped work release caught in Henderson
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Deputies in Henderson County say they found an abandoned car in a ditch.
It was Thursday morning on Jarboe Lane.
Deputies say they discovered the registered owner, Robert McGill, was wanted on a felony warrant out of Vanderburgh County.
They say he did not return from work release Wednesday night.
After searching all day, deputies say they found McGill in a parking lot on S. Green Street.
He was taken to jail on the fugitive warrant.
Jail reports show he’s due in court Aug. 15.
