Police: Man who escaped work release caught in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Deputies in Henderson County say they found an abandoned car in a ditch.

It was Thursday morning on Jarboe Lane.

Deputies say they discovered the registered owner, Robert McGill, was wanted on a felony warrant out of Vanderburgh County.

They say he did not return from work release Wednesday night.

After searching all day, deputies say they found McGill in a parking lot on S. Green Street.

He was taken to jail on the fugitive warrant.

Jail reports show he’s due in court Aug. 15.

