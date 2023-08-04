Person killed in Ohio County house fire

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - One person is dead after a home caught fire in Ohio County on Friday.

According to the sheriff’s office Facebook page, firefighters responded to a house in the 800 block of Sandefur Crossing Road.

Officials say after the fire was put out, crews discovered someone was still inside.

Their name is not being released at this time and the sheriff’s office is investigating the death.

