Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Person killed in Ohio County house fire

Fire truck sirens generic
Fire truck sirens generic(Canva)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - One person is dead after a home caught fire in Ohio County on Friday.

According to the sheriff’s office Facebook page, firefighters responded to a house in the 800 block of Sandefur Crossing Road.

Officials say after the fire was put out, crews discovered someone was still inside.

Their name is not being released at this time and the sheriff’s office is investigating the death.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 drivers hurt in semi crash on Highway 41 in Gibson Co.
3 drivers hurt in semi crash on Highway 41 in Gibson Co.
Atlas Van Lines
Atlas Van Lines employees in Evansville furloughed
Ohio Co. Deputy involved in shooting, suspect dead
Names released of deputy, suspect involved in deadly Ohio County shooting
Source: Vanderburgh Co. Jail
Affidavit: Man arrested after standoff on N. 6th Street in Evansville
Brian Aaron Dougan
Beloved North High School teacher passes away after battle with cancer

Latest News

Owensboro Sister Cities and Regions wins two International Awards
Owensboro Sister Cities and Regions wins two International Awards
Webster County Tractor Drive
Tractor Drive raising money for non-profits in Webster County
University of Southern Indiana
Lilly Endowment challenges USI to improve quality of life
Evansville baby on life support, parents arrested
Abused Evansville baby dies after being taken off life-support