Owensboro Sister Cities and Regions wins two International Awards

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Sister Cities and Regions, Inc. has won the 2023 Sister Cities International Award for Innovation in Youth and Education and Innovation in Humanitarian Assistance.

According to a press release, the Innovation in Youth and Education Award was given in recognition of the efforts by Owensboro Sister Cities and Regions, Inc. in hosting two impactful youth exchanges in 2022.

The two exchanges are the Gymnasium Olomouc–Hejčín High School Students Exchange and the Czech Republic Campanella Children’s Choir Exchange, who considered Owensboro, KY to be a highlight of their international visit to the U.S.

The Innovation in Humanitarian Assistance Award was given in recognition of Owensboro Sister Cities and Regions, Inc.’s efforts in establishing a relief fund to aid Ukrainian refugees in Olomouc who had been forced to flee their homes to escape the violence in their country.

Owensboro Sister Cities and Regions, Inc. was able to raise over $24,000 to provide much-needed assistance to those displaced by the crisis in Ukraine.

The press release states funds were donated to the Faculty Primary School Komenium and Kindergarten in Olomouc and were used for the purpose of providing education to Ukrainian refugees, including education and activities as well as school materials and equipment.

