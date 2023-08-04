New school opening in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Teachers and administrators of Highlands Latin School Owensboro are preparing to open their doors to students for the first time.

The new school is based in the Lewis Lane Baptist Church buildings.

Right now, Director Charlotte Burton said they are only enrolling students in kindergarten through third grade.

However, Burton said the school’s plan is to expand by adding an extra grade level each year.

Burton said there are about 20 students enrolled ahead of the fall semester.

She said the private school is unique to the area in that it offers a curriculum based on a classical education approach.

“It’s just a unique school. It’s different for this community. We knew we would start small,” she said.

According to Burton, the school in Owensboro is based on the Highlands Latin model school in Louisville that has been in operation for more than two decades.

Highlands Latin School Owensboro third grade teacher Joshua Albers said the classical education approach is all about providing a historical and well-rounded basis.

He said he will teach his students Latin, astronomy and mythology in addition to more traditional subjects like arithmetic, geography and spelling.

“It’s to remind the kids not just who we are now but also where our civilization has come from and how we’ve arrived where we are today,” he said.

Albers said there is also a special emphasis on reading and teaching the students reason.

Although some people see Latin as a dead language, Burton said she sees things differently.

“It’s only dead because we let it be,” she said. “60% of our English is derived from Latin--not only the vocabular but the grammar. So, once they start learning Latin at a young age, they have a better grasp of their own English.”

Having taught for more than 25 years, director Carrie Oliver said this classical education system won her over after she saw impressive results teaching it to her own granddaughter during the pandemic.

“She was reading at a rate I’d never observed before, and I was just impressed because of he curriculum. I really think that was what helped her learn this,” she said.

Oliver said Highlands Latin School Owensboro will continue to accept new students for the fall semester until their first day of school on August 22nd.

