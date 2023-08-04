Month long construction project starting on Vann Ave

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a traffic alert for those heading to school on Monday.

EWSU officials say construction will start on part of Vann Avenue for the next month.

Officials say this is the section between East Sycamore Street and Lincoln Avenue.

According to a Facebook post, the roadway will remain open.

However, it will be closed at East Walnut Street.

This means if you travel from the Lloyd to Lincoln. you’ll need to find another route.

Officials say this is all part of the Walnut Street Improvement Project.

