Man found guilty of catalytic converter thefts
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A jury has convicted an Evansville man of theft.
Police say Daniel Payne cut the catalytic converters from the trucks at an Evansville business.
They say each repair cost $3,000 and caused delays to several work projects.
Police say Payne sold more than 50 catalytic converters to a scrap yard in Owensboro.
He was arrested in December 2020.
Court records show the jury reached their verdict Thursday after a two day trial.
They show Payne also pleaded guilty to being a habitual offender.
Sentencing is set for August 30.
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.