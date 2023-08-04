Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Man found guilty of catalytic converter thefts

Daniel Payne.
Daniel Payne.(Evansville Police Department)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A jury has convicted an Evansville man of theft.

Police say Daniel Payne cut the catalytic converters from the trucks at an Evansville business.

They say each repair cost $3,000 and caused delays to several work projects.

Police say Payne sold more than 50 catalytic converters to a scrap yard in Owensboro.

He was arrested in December 2020.

Court records show the jury reached their verdict Thursday after a two day trial.

They show Payne also pleaded guilty to being a habitual offender.

Sentencing is set for August 30.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 drivers hurt in semi crash on Highway 41 in Gibson Co.
3 drivers hurt in semi crash on Highway 41 in Gibson Co.
Ohio Co. Deputy involved in shooting, suspect dead
Names released of deputy, suspect involved in deadly Ohio County shooting
Atlas Van Lines
Atlas Van Lines employees in Evansville furloughed
Source: Vanderburgh Co. Jail
Affidavit: Man arrested after standoff on N. 6th Street in Evansville
Brian Aaron Dougan
Beloved North High School teacher passes away after battle with cancer

Latest News

National Guard soldiers home in Indiana after deployment in Iraq
Friday Sunrise Headlines
Friday Sunrise Headlines
Friday Sunrise Headlines
Where is your money going? 14 News investigates suspicious stoplight signs
Where is your money going? 14 News investigates suspicious stoplight signs
Volksfest Brat Toss champions defend their title
Volksfest Brat Toss champions defend their title