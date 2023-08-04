Lilly Endowment challenges USI to improve quality of life

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Lilly Endowment is awarding the University of Southern Indiana nearly $250,000, but it comes with a challenge.

The grant was given in an effort to challenge the university to “envision and undertake collaborative projects with community stakeholders that enhance the quality of life and place in their surrounding communities.”

“We’re grateful that Lilly Endowment has presented us with another occasion to improve the quality of place in the community we serve—an ambition that has always been part of our mission at USI,” said Dr. Del Doughty, Dean of the College of Liberal Arts.

USI officials tell us they will work with Evansville Regional Economic Partnership to develop a proposal for a grant that would fund up to $25 million over five years for the project.

