Jury reaches verdict for Evansville catalytic converter thief

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A jury has convicted an Evansville man of theft.

Police say Daniel Payne cut the catalytic converters from trucks at an Evansville business.

We’re told each repair cost $3,000 and caused delays to several work projects.

Officers say Payne sold more than 50 catalytic converters to a scrap yard in Owensboro.

He was arrested in December 2020.

Court records show the jury reached their verdict yesterday after a two day trial.

Officials say Payne also pleaded guilty to being a habitual offender.

Sentencing is set for August 30th.

