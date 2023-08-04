Jury reaches verdict for Evansville catalytic converter thief
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A jury has convicted an Evansville man of theft.
Police say Daniel Payne cut the catalytic converters from trucks at an Evansville business.
We’re told each repair cost $3,000 and caused delays to several work projects.
Officers say Payne sold more than 50 catalytic converters to a scrap yard in Owensboro.
He was arrested in December 2020.
Court records show the jury reached their verdict yesterday after a two day trial.
Officials say Payne also pleaded guilty to being a habitual offender.
Sentencing is set for August 30th.
