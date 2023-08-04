Birthday Club
Home Dot Com helps feed the homeless at Lunch on the Lawn

Old Courthouse holds Lunch on the Lawn
By Bernado Malone
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Old Courthouse held its annual Lunch on the Lawn event Friday.

People came out for a hot meal and to support local food trucks.

Hope Dot Com, a nonprofit which helps people experiencing homelessness, gave out nearly 50 meal vouchers.

Michael Weddle is one of many who is experiencing homelessness used his at the Cheese Queen.

He says it’s nice to see people helping those in need.

“It melts my heart that there are quite a few people kind people out there, that cares for the homeless community” said Weddle. ”That will go and take time out of their time to bless and help the homeless

Weddle says he hopes to come out for the event again next year.

