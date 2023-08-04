Henderson Co. parents respond to bus driver shortage

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County School System is decreasing their bus routes, and superintendent Dr. Bob Lawson says the bus driver shortage that they’re facing is the cause.

“Due to this bus driver shortage right now we can’t transport any student that lives within one mile of our elementary schools at any of our elementary schools, “said Dr. Lawson. “The people of the South Heights community want us to transport their students to school and that’s what we want to do to.”

South Heights Elementary school parents that live within one mile of the school received notice form the school system on Monday, July 31 stating they now live in a “walking area”.

[Previous story: More students told to walk to school in Henderson due to bus driver shortage]

Henderson County School System officials say they can’t provide school bus services to students living in areas from Sand Lane to Washington Street and Alvasia Street to Atkinson Street.

Parents took to social media to share their thoughts.

“There’s no sidewalks in any of the county in Henderson County, we don’t have sidewalks or anything like that and it’s dangerous for them to be walking,” said Henderson County parent, Amber Veach.

Henderson County Parent of five, Taecara Rollins, says she and her children live less than a mile from the new “student walking area”. Her family will not be impacted by the bus route reduction, but she says the circumstances are sad.

“Things aren’t like they use to be when I was a kid growing up ya know I remember walking from north middle school downtown to the Tri-Fest and it was no problem. I don’t feel like the kids can do that here now a days ya know,” said Rollins.

The Henderson Police Department is aware of the bus route change. They submitted the following statement to 14 News:

“With every school year we always increase our patrol in the area of school bus pick up zones and this year won’t be any different. We’ll continue to patrol areas where children will be walking to school and bus pickups. And we’ll focus on areas without sidewalks or whenever we receive complaints about dangers from speeding or reckless driving,” said Lt. Onan of Henderson Police Department.

Henderson County School system is actively hiring bus drivers. Dr. Lawson says he looks forward to working alongside the community to find a solution to this pressing issue.

