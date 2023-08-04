Deputy Bryan Hicks throwing first pitch at Otters game

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Posey County Deputy Bryan Hicks will throw out the first pitch at Saturday’s Evansville Otters game.

Just last weekend, he threw the first pitch at the Cardinals game.

Deputy Hicks was shot in the line of duty two years ago.

Just last month, he got his driver’s license reinstated.

At the time, his family said it was another step to getting back to normal.

The Otters are playing the Schaumburg Boomers.

