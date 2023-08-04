Birthday Club
Deputy Bryan Hicks throwing first pitch at Otters game

By WFIE Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Posey County Deputy Bryan Hicks will throw out the first pitch at Saturday’s Evansville Otters game.

Just last weekend, he threw the first pitch at the Cardinals game.

Deputy Hicks was shot in the line of duty two years ago.

Just last month, he got his driver’s license reinstated.

At the time, his family said it was another step to getting back to normal.

The Otters are playing the Schaumburg Boomers.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

