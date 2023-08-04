Birthday Club
Dense Fog Advisory

Sunday: On Alert/P.M. Storms
By Byron Douglas
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:05 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dense Fog Advisory until 9:00 a.m.

Mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms as high temperatures ascend into the upper 80s. The severe thunderstorm threat is low. Tonight, partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms as low temperatures drop to 70-degrees.

Saturday, mostly sunny with scattered afternoon thunderstorms as high temps settle in the upper 80s to 90-degrees. Saturday night, partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms late as lows drop to 71-degrees.

Sunday, becoming partly sunny with a 60% chance of late afternoon thunderstorms as high temps remain in the upper 80s. There is a slight risk of severe thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. The primary storm concern is damaging winds.

