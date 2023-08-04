Castle Knights high school football preview

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Last season, Castle found success en route to an 8-5 season and a regional title, all despite plenty of positional shuffling.

“We had so many injuries to so many key players, but we kept moving personnel and moving offensive linemen to tight end and moving running backs to receiver and vice versa, and we kind of found our stride almost through necessity.”

But this season, Coach Hurt knows who he can rely on offensively.

“Offensively, if you look at our skill positions, on offense, they’re as good as probably we’ve had in a long, long time. Antonio Harris is, you know, division one offer kid playing wide receiver, and he can move into the backfield and play some running back.”

Senior Antonio Harris is ready for that spotlight.

“It’s a good feeling, knowing that I’m basically the focal point of our offense. We got, obviously, some guys that are going to be a big part of our offense. But I think last year, definitely moving to running back felt like first instinct. I feel like that’s a great transition to be basically a swiss army knife and play both positions. "

What about on the other side of the ball?

“Defensively, we’ve got a solid defensive line, another offer kid, which we’re not used to having a lot of offer kids, in Benny Patterson anchoring our defensive line at the three-technique position.”

You may not know the name yet, but 16-year-old Benny Patterson is hard to miss on the field, and judging by his offseason work, by that I mean squatting 500lbs twice, he’s ready to anchor the Knights’ defense.

“Oh I take pride in it, kind of holding it down. You know games are won and lost in the trenches so that’s my mindset going into it.”

Junior Linebacker Gavin Leach is ready to show what the Knights are made of.

“You’re going to see a hard hitting defense, ready to go, flying around the field and it’s going to be fast and we’re going to be physical, ready to come at any team so be ready for it.”

The Knights start off week one against Evansville North.

