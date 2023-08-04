Busy downtown intersection closing next week in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Those driving through downtown may have to find a new route as crews continue to work on the Toyota Trinity Stormwater Project.

Starting Monday, August 7, the intersection of NW 4th Street and Sycamore Street will be closed to all traffic, according to the Evansville Water and Sewer Utility.

Although that intersection is closing, officials say two areas that are closed will be re-opening to traffic.

The intersection of NW 3rd Street and Court Street as well as the intersection of NW 3rd St and Vine Street will both reopen to drivers.

We’re told Vine Street between NW 3rd Street and NW 4th Street, and Vine between NW 4th Street and NW 5th Street will remain closed.

Traffic Alert (EWSU)

