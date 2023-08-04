Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Bond set for Evansville standoff suspect

Bond set for Evansville standoff suspect
By WFIE Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s new information on the man who deputies say threatened them Wednesday night.

The bond for John Martinez is set at $250,000 or $25,000 cash.

That’s after a probable cause hearing he had Thursday.

He’s also been ordered to stay off the property of an Applebee’s and Sunoco gas station.

[Previous: Affidavit: Man arrested after standoff on N. 6th Street in Evansville]

Deputies say when they arrived at the house he was at on North 6th Street, he slammed the door shut and barricaded it.

Officials say he then threatened to shoot anyone that came close.

His initial hearing is set for Tuesday.

Source: Vanderburgh Co. Jail
Source: Vanderburgh Co. Jail(14 News Staff)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 drivers hurt in semi crash on Highway 41 in Gibson Co.
3 drivers hurt in semi crash on Highway 41 in Gibson Co.
Ohio Co. Deputy involved in shooting, suspect dead
Names released of deputy, suspect involved in deadly Ohio County shooting
Atlas Van Lines
Atlas Van Lines employees in Evansville furloughed
Source: Vanderburgh Co. Jail
Affidavit: Man arrested after standoff on N. 6th Street in Evansville
Brian Aaron Dougan
Beloved North High School teacher passes away after battle with cancer

Latest News

Sgt. Heather Glenn
Tell City Fireworks set in honor of Sgt. Glenn
BACK TO SCHOOL
Back to school bash happening Saturday in Owensboro
WFIE Traffic Alert
Month long construction project starting on Vann Ave
Stay safe this school year out on the roads: Tips part 2
Drivers, keep watch for students heading back to school