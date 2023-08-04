Bond set for Evansville standoff suspect

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s new information on the man who deputies say threatened them Wednesday night.

The bond for John Martinez is set at $250,000 or $25,000 cash.

That’s after a probable cause hearing he had Thursday.

He’s also been ordered to stay off the property of an Applebee’s and Sunoco gas station.

Deputies say when they arrived at the house he was at on North 6th Street, he slammed the door shut and barricaded it.

Officials say he then threatened to shoot anyone that came close.

His initial hearing is set for Tuesday.

Source: Vanderburgh Co. Jail (14 News Staff)

