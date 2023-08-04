Back to school bash happening Saturday in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Dugan Best Recreation Center and ‘Breaking the Cycle Mentor Group’ are celebrating the end of summer with a back to school bash.

It’s this Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be activities for kids in first through 12th grade, along with free school supplies and haircuts.

Representatives from the Owensboro Fire Department and the Owensboro Police Department will also be on hand.

The event is free and open to the public.

