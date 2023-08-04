Birthday Club
On alert for severe storms Sunday

All hazards possible Sunday
WFIE Alert Day
WFIE Alert Day(WFIE)
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Heat and humidity returned on Friday.  Heavy rainfall tracked mainly south of the Tri-State.  A few scattered storms will be possible Friday night and Saturday.  Lows on Saturday morning will drop into the lower 70s with some patchy fog possible.  On Sunday, a powerful cold front will head toward the Tri-State.  Ahead of the front, thunderstorms will erupt on Sunday afternoon and evening.  Damaging winds, hail and heavy rainfall will be the main threats, but a tornado or two can’t be ruled out.  Highs on Sunday will approach 90.  Cooler and drier air filters in behind the cold front for the start of next week.  Highs will drop into the middle 80s with lows in the 60s.   More storms possible Wednesday and Thursday.

