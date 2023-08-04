Abused Evansville baby dies after being taken off life-support

Birthday Club
Evansville baby on life support, parents arrested
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The five month-old victim of abuse and neglect has passed away, according to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office. 

Officials say the infant was placed on life-support after being taken to a hospital in Indianapolis the day after his parents reported that he had stopped breathing.

We’re told Jett Leon Goldsby was removed from life-support Friday morning after doctors determined he had no brain activity and no prospect of recovery.

According to the sheriff’s office, the Indiana Donor Network is working on getting approval for an organ donation.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will be conducting the autopsy.

The infant’s parents got $1 million bonds earlier this week.

