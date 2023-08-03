Vaccine reminder letters sent to parents in Vanderburgh County

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With school coming back in session, health officials are urging parents to make sure their children are vaccinated.

By law, Indiana schools require children going into kindergarten, 6th and 12th grade to get age-specific immunizations prior to the start of school.

Indiana’s Department of Health Start Smart campaign also routinely sends letters to families throughout the year to make sure parents remain aware of those vaccine requirements and recommendations.

”With those letters we hope to catch people that might have fallen through the cracks, it doesn’t necessarily specify which child is not up-to-date or what vaccines are required,” explains Emily Benson, an offsite immunization nurse with the Vanderburgh Co. Health Department. “We also recommend keeping hard copies that way we can see what they were given even if it doesn’t show up on our database online.”

Health officials also want to remind parents that immunizations not only keep your child healthy, but protect other students too. Click here for more information.

