Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Vaccine reminder letters sent to parents in Vanderburgh County

Vaccine reminder letters sent to parents in Vanderburgh County
By Haley Kerby
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With school coming back in session, health officials are urging parents to make sure their children are vaccinated.

By law, Indiana schools require children going into kindergarten, 6th and 12th grade to get age-specific immunizations prior to the start of school.

Indiana’s Department of Health Start Smart campaign also routinely sends letters to families throughout the year to make sure parents remain aware of those vaccine requirements and recommendations.

”With those letters we hope to catch people that might have fallen through the cracks, it doesn’t necessarily specify which child is not up-to-date or what vaccines are required,” explains Emily Benson, an offsite immunization nurse with the Vanderburgh Co. Health Department. “We also recommend keeping hard copies that way we can see what they were given even if it doesn’t show up on our database online.”

Health officials also want to remind parents that immunizations not only keep your child healthy, but protect other students too. Click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toyota unveils 2024 Grand Highlander, makes special announcement
Toyota unveils 2024 Grand Highlander, makes special announcement
Source: Vanderburgh Co. Jail
Affidavit: Man arrested after standoff on N. 6th Street in Evansville
WFIE Traffic Alert
Traffic alert: Crash backs up traffic on Hwy 41 in northern Vanderburgh Co.
Urban Michael Wink
Update: Man found in Ohio River in Daviess Co. identified
school bus
More students told to walk to school in Henderson due to bus driver shortage

Latest News

Former employee of addiction center arrested in drug investigation
Former employee of addiction center arrested in drug investigation
3 drivers hurt in semi crash on Highway 41 in Gibson Co.
3 drivers hurt in semi crash on Highway 41 in Gibson Co.
MPD: Parents facing child abuse charges after 6-week-old infant hurt
MPD: Parents facing child abuse charges after 6-week-old infant hurt
Parade planned for Union Co. wrestler after winning gold at World Championship
Parade planned for Union Co. wrestler after winning gold at World Championship