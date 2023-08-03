Birthday Club
Union County wrestler wins gold in Istanbul

By Max Parker
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Let’s take a look at a local high school wrestler from Union County who’s coming home a world champion.

Jordyn Raney of Stugis, Kentucky, and Union County High School won the gold medal at the 2023 U17 World Championships in Istanbul, Turkey earlier this week.

Raney won his first high school state wrestling title in 7th grade and will be going for four straight this year at Union County High School. This victory is yet another impressive accolade for the young sophomore.

