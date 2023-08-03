Traffic Alert: Crews working severe crash on Highway 41 in Gibson Co.

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Drivers are asked to avoid Highway 41 at CR 100 W. in Gibson County.

That’s the stoplight intersection between the S. Main exit and the S.R. 64 exits.

Dispatchers say there was a severe crash, and a medical helicopter was called.

The call came in around 2:08 p.m. Thursday.

The Sheriff says one semi with a box trailer rear ended another semi that was hauling rock. He says that semi was pushed into a Chevy Cruze.

All three drivers were taken to the hospital with injuries.

