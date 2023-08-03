Birthday Club
Traffic Alert: Crews working severe crash on Highway 41 in Gibson Co.

Highway 41 crash in Gibson Co.
Highway 41 crash in Gibson Co.(Gibson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Drivers are asked to avoid Highway 41 at CR 100 W. in Gibson County.

That’s the stoplight intersection between the S. Main exit and the S.R. 64 exits.

Dispatchers say there was a severe crash, and a medical helicopter was called.

The call came in around 2:08 p.m. Thursday.

The Sheriff says one semi with a box trailer rear ended another semi that was hauling rock. He says that semi was pushed into a Chevy Cruze.

All three drivers were taken to the hospital with injuries.

Semi crash on Highway 41 at CR 100 W.
Semi crash on Highway 41 at CR 100 W.(Viewer)
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

