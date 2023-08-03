Thursday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Breaking news overnight out of Evansville, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says one person is in jail after a standoff at a home on North 6th Avenue.

We have the latest details.

We’re learning about the latest hearing for the 16-year-old accused in the murder of Daviess County teenager Gaymee Paw.

Former President Donald Trump is due in federal court today.

He’s accused in a four-count indictment of efforts to overturn the 2020 Presidential Election.

It’s back to school day, and an alert day!

We have the 14 first alert interceptor rolling for you this morning, tracking what’s going on out on the roads.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.