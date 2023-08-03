Strassenfest officially kicking off in Jasper for 45th year

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - A big tradition has returned to Dubois County.

The annual German festival, Strassenfest, will run now through Sunday.

This years fest marks 45 years honoring the German people who helped settle the area.

The street fair will stretch for blocks through Jasper with a Beer Garden, lots of food and more.

Our Sunrise team interviewed Strassenfest Chair, Laura Grammer to hear more about this week’s activities.

You can watch that full interview in the video above.

