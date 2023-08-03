Birthday Club
Parade planned for Union Co. wrestler after winning gold at World Championship

By WFIE Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Union County High School wrestler is coming home with some new hardware.

Jordyn Raney of Sturgis won the gold medal at the U-17 World Championships in Istanbul, Turkey, earlier this week.

He competed in Greco-Roman, a worldwide wrestling style.

Friday, the Morganfield Police Department says the community will welcome home Jordyn with a celebration.

A parade will start in Waverly around 6:15 p.m. and end at the Morganfield City Park.

People are invited to line the streets along the route to congratulate Raney on his big win.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

