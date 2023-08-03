Parade planned for Union Co. wrestler after winning gold at World Championship
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Union County High School wrestler is coming home with some new hardware.
Jordyn Raney of Sturgis won the gold medal at the U-17 World Championships in Istanbul, Turkey, earlier this week.
[Previous: Union County High School Wrestler Wins Gold in Istanbul]
He competed in Greco-Roman, a worldwide wrestling style.
Friday, the Morganfield Police Department says the community will welcome home Jordyn with a celebration.
A parade will start in Waverly around 6:15 p.m. and end at the Morganfield City Park.
People are invited to line the streets along the route to congratulate Raney on his big win.
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.