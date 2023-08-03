Owensboro man awarded Kentucky Farmer of the Year

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Gary Cecil, a farmer considered “one of the best in the game”, has been awarded Kentucky Farmer of the Year.

Cecil started his 50-year farming career by renting ten acres of tobacco land and hauling hay for area farmers and ear corn to local elevators, according to Sunbelt Ag Expo.

Today, we’re told he operates nearly 2,500 acres where he grows watermelon, soy beans, mixed vegetables, corn and greenhouse flowers.

Cecil is a member of many of the agricultural related boards and committees within Daviess County and even previously served as president of the Daviess County Farm Bureau.

“You’ve got to want it badly and truly enjoy it to make it your way of life,” says Cecil. ”Passion is essential because when the hard times come, you might be tempted to walk away. But there’s that ever renewing, pure satisfaction of watching crops get planted, grow to maturity, and get harvested. There’s really no better feeling on earth.”

Officials say Cecil is now in the running to be named 2023 Sunset Ag Expo’s Farmer of the Year. You can read more about him and his lifelong career as a farmer here.

