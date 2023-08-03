Officials begin dredging the Ohio River

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Army Corps of Engineers is still in the process of dredging the Ohio River.

14 News told you last month they would begin dredging and creating a sandbar on the river.

Officials say they dredge the Ohio River every year to ensure easy navigation for barges.

Last year, someone famously placed a camper on the sandbar, which eventually sank and caused debris to float down the river.

The engineers are warning people not to do the same again. They say they’ll change the way they dredge to prevent a sandbar next year.

