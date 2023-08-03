New sensory bags at Bosse Field

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Bosse Field has four new Sensory Inclusion bags to help kids who struggle with sensory issues.

Marketing and Community Relations Manager for the Evansville Otters Gabi Gilpin said that they received the bags from Tyler Myers, who puts them together because of some of his own family’s experiences.

“He started this because his family growing up they weren’t able to go places because his brother wasn’t [always] a happy kid,” she explained.

His brother had some trouble adjusting to new environments, so Myers decided to help other kids.

The bags contain noise canceling headphones and fidget toys to help kids deal with the many sources of stimulation that could prove to be too much.

Gilpin says she hopes it will make the field more accessible for all families.

Myers can be reached by people looking to support his efforts at sensoryinclusion812@gmail.com or via Instagram message at @sensoryinclusion812 to help.

