Names released of deputy, suspect involved in deadly Ohio County shooting

By Aaron Chatman
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The names of those involved in the officer-involved shooting that left a man dead earlier this week in Ohio County have been released.

David R. Sandefur, Jr., 43, was shot multiple times while trying to evade law enforcement, according to the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office.

The night of July 31, deputies responded to the 700 block of Dan Road in Horse Branch for a call involving a man with a gun.

When law enforcement officials arrived, they watched Sandefur run into the woods armed with a shotgun.

Officials say Deputy Kelsey Embry was staged on the other side of the woods when she was confronted by Sandefur.

According to a press release, Deputy Embry fired multiple rounds from her patrol rifle, striking Sandefur several times.

Sandefur was flown to a hospital in Nashville where he later died. The sheriff’s office confirms Deputy Embry was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

