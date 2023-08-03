Mt. Vernon man gets prison time for trying to steal officer’s gun

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Mt. Vernon man will be spending several years in prison after shoving a police officer and trying to take their gun.

Michael S. Funkhouser, 36, appeared in court where he was sentenced to 12 years after pleading guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine, Attempted Disarming a Law Enforcement Officer, Battery Against a Public Safety Official, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Paraphernalia, according to the Posey County Prosecutor.

We’re told the judge ordered that only four years will be served in prison, with the remaining eight years suspended to Posey County Community Corrections.

Court records show officers were called to a reckless driver on Highway 69 the night of August 11, 2021.

After being pulled over, Funkhouser got out of his car and approached the officer’s vehicle, authorities say.

Officials tell us Funkhouser aggressively shoved the officer and grabbed their gun, trying to remove it from their utility belt.

Funkhouser was not able to steal the firearm and was detained. Once in custody, officers say they found a handgun in Funkhouser’s pocket, a large amount of meth and another gun inside his vehicle.

Posey County Prosecutor Thomas Clowers says his office argued for a much tougher sentence.

