MPD: Parents facing child abuse charges after 6-week-old infant injured

Ashley Phillips and Marvin Lopez
Ashley Phillips and Marvin Lopez(Hopkins County Jail)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Madisonville Police Department was called to the Vanderbilt Hospital after a 6-week-old infant was reportedly suffering from serious physical injuries.

According to a release, during the investigation police found that Marvin Lopez assaulted the child while fighting with Ashley Phillips.

Police say Phillips made up a story to cover for Lopez.

A release shows Phillips also tried to convince a juvenile to lie and take the blame for the incident.

Both parents were arrested and booked into the Hopkins County Jail.

They are facing a child abuse charge.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

