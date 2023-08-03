MPD: Parents facing child abuse charges after 6-week-old infant injured

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Madisonville Police Department was called to the Vanderbilt Hospital after a 6-week-old infant was reportedly suffering from serious physical injuries.

According to a release, during the investigation police found that Marvin Lopez assaulted the child while fighting with Ashley Phillips.

Police say Phillips made up a story to cover for Lopez.

A release shows Phillips also tried to convince a juvenile to lie and take the blame for the incident.

Both parents were arrested and booked into the Hopkins County Jail.

They are facing a child abuse charge.

