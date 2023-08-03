MPD: Parents facing child abuse charges after 6-week-old infant injured
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Madisonville Police Department was called to the Vanderbilt Hospital after a 6-week-old infant was reportedly suffering from serious physical injuries.
According to a release, during the investigation police found that Marvin Lopez assaulted the child while fighting with Ashley Phillips.
Police say Phillips made up a story to cover for Lopez.
A release shows Phillips also tried to convince a juvenile to lie and take the blame for the incident.
Both parents were arrested and booked into the Hopkins County Jail.
They are facing a child abuse charge.
