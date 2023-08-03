More rain, flooding and storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Overnight thunderstorms brought flash flooding to southern Illinois and southwest Indiana. Albion picked up 5.71″ of rain, while other spots received between an inch and an inch and a half of rainfall. Evansville Regional Airport record .89 inches, while Henderson had 1.79 inches. More showers and storms likely overnight Thursday through Friday morning. A flood watch continues for most of the Tri-State. Hot and humid air will sink in for the weekend. Highs Friday through Sunday will reach the lower 90s with heat index values around 100. Scattered storms possible each day, mainly in the afternoon and evening. We are on alert for widespread severe weather on Sunday as a cold front pushes through. Temps will drop into the lower 80s early next week with a continuing chance for scattered showers.

