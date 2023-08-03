Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Memorial students return to class for first day of school

Memorial students return to class for first day of school
By Monica Watkins and Steve Mehling
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Happening Thursday morning, it’s the first day of classes for students at Memorial High School.

Memorial is one of the first schools in the Tri-State to bring all students back to the classroom at once.

Our 14 News reporter Steve Mehling is live as the new school year is about to begin.

He will bring updates as students make their way back to school.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toyota unveils 2024 Grand Highlander, makes special announcement
Toyota unveils 2024 Grand Highlander, makes special announcement
WFIE Traffic Alert
Traffic alert: Crash backs up traffic on Hwy 41 in northern Vanderburgh Co.
Source: Vanderburgh Co. Jail
Affidavit: Man arrested after standoff on N. 6th Street in Evansville
school bus
More students told to walk to school in Henderson due to bus driver shortage
Louie Pickle
Mesker Park Zoo’s penguin chick has a new name

Latest News

8/3 Thursday Sunrise Headlines
Thursday Sunrise Headlines
Memorial students return to class for first day of school
Memorial students return to class for first day of school
Affidavit: Man arrested after standoff on N. 6th Street in Evansville
Affidavit: Man arrested after standoff on N. 6th Street in Evansville
8/3 Thursday Sunrise Headlines
8/3 Thursday Sunrise Headlines