Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Man charged with cheating Home Depot stores out of nearly $300,000 with door-return scam

FILE - Shopping carts are parked outside a Home Depot in Philadelphia on Sept. 21, 2022.
FILE - Shopping carts are parked outside a Home Depot in Philadelphia on Sept. 21, 2022.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Connecticut man was given nearly $300,000 in fraudulent Home Depot credit by walking into stores in several states, taking expensive doors and then returning them without a receipt, federal prosecutors allege.

Alexandre Henrique Costa-Mota, 26, of West Hartford, Connecticut, was detained without bail after a judge entered not-guilty pleas on his behalf this week in federal court in Rhode Island to wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud, the U.S. attorney’s office in Providence said in a statement Wednesday.

An email seeking comment was left with Costa-Mota’s attorney.

Costa-Mota dressed to appear like a contractor and entered the stores empty-handed, prosecutors allege in court documents. He would then load a door or several doors worth hundreds of dollars each onto a lumber cart, take them to the service department and return them without a receipt, authorities said.

He was given a store credit that he later redeemed at other stores, prosecutors said.

If the return was denied, he would take the doors without paying and return them at another store, prosecutors said.

Home Depot stores in Rhode Island, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New York, and New Jersey were involved. The defendant was given about 370 fraudulent store credits between June 2021 and February 2022, prosecutors said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toyota unveils 2024 Grand Highlander, makes special announcement
Toyota unveils 2024 Grand Highlander, makes special announcement
Source: Vanderburgh Co. Jail
Affidavit: Man arrested after standoff on N. 6th Street in Evansville
WFIE Traffic Alert
Traffic alert: Crash backs up traffic on Hwy 41 in northern Vanderburgh Co.
Urban Michael Wink
Update: Man found in Ohio River in Daviess Co. identified
school bus
More students told to walk to school in Henderson due to bus driver shortage

Latest News

FILE - Michael Corey Jenkins stands outside Taylor Hill Church in Braxton, Miss., March 18,...
Mississippi ex-law enforcement charged with civil rights offenses against 2 Black men during raid
A 22-year-old sailor assigned to a ship in San Diego was arrested Wednesday. Another sailor was...
2 US Navy sailors arrested on charges tied to national security and China
The charges against Stefanie Lambert come days after Matthew DePerno, a Republican lawyer who...
Trump allies who ‘orchestrated’ plan to tamper with voting machines face charges in Michigan
Union County wrestler wins gold in Istanbul
Parade planned for Union Co. wrestler after winning gold at World Championship
(Source: CNN, Karim Lalani, golfdigest.com, "Cocaine Bear"/Universal Pictures, Mark Pettie,...
Bear steals golf bag on golf course