Man accused of hurting, kidnapping woman facing multiple charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is facing multiple charges after allegedly hitting and kidnapping a woman back in June.

The Evansville Police Department says they were called to the 1300 block of Olive Street in reference to a domestic battery report.

An affidavit shows the victim told police she was walking near the Vanderburgh County Health Department when the suspect drove up next to her.

That suspect was identified as 41-year-old William Wade.

According to an affidavit, Wade convinced the woman to get into his vehicle and began driving away from the downtown area.

Officers say the victim told them Wade yelled at her, and hit her multiple times during the drive. She also told officers Wade made a phone call and told the person on the other line “I’m going to f***ing kill her,” referring to the victim.

Wade is accused of throwing the victim’s keys and phone out of the window, and putting a box cutter to the back of her neck as well.

Police say eventually the victim was able to escape and ran into a store where she called a family member to go and pick her up.

Wade was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail where he is facing multiple charges including kidnapping and domestic battery resulting in bodily injury.

He has since been released on a $2,500 bond.

41-year-old William Wade (Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)

