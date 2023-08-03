Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Man accused of hurting, kidnapping woman facing multiple charges

41-year-old William Wade
41-year-old William Wade(Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is facing multiple charges after allegedly hitting and kidnapping a woman back in June.

The Evansville Police Department says they were called to the 1300 block of Olive Street in reference to a domestic battery report.

An affidavit shows the victim told police she was walking near the Vanderburgh County Health Department when the suspect drove up next to her.

That suspect was identified as 41-year-old William Wade.

According to an affidavit, Wade convinced the woman to get into his vehicle and began driving away from the downtown area.

Officers say the victim told them Wade yelled at her, and hit her multiple times during the drive. She also told officers Wade made a phone call and told the person on the other line “I’m going to f***ing kill her,” referring to the victim.

Wade is accused of throwing the victim’s keys and phone out of the window, and putting a box cutter to the back of her neck as well.

Police say eventually the victim was able to escape and ran into a store where she called a family member to go and pick her up.

Wade was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail where he is facing multiple charges including kidnapping and domestic battery resulting in bodily injury.

He has since been released on a $2,500 bond.

41-year-old William Wade
41-year-old William Wade(Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toyota unveils 2024 Grand Highlander, makes special announcement
Toyota unveils 2024 Grand Highlander, makes special announcement
Source: Vanderburgh Co. Jail
Affidavit: Man arrested after standoff on N. 6th Street in Evansville
WFIE Traffic Alert
Traffic alert: Crash backs up traffic on Hwy 41 in northern Vanderburgh Co.
Urban Michael Wink
Update: Man found in Ohio River in Daviess Co. identified
Owensboro teen returns home after nearly drowning
Owensboro teen returns home after nearly drowning

Latest News

Strassenfest officially kicking off in Jasper for 45th year
Strassenfest officially kicking off in Jasper for 45th year
Strassenfest officially kicking off in Jasper for 45th year
Strassenfest officially kicking off in Jasper for 45th year
Memorial students return to class for first day of school
Memorial students return to class for first day of school
8/3 Thursday Sunrise Headlines
Thursday Sunrise Headlines