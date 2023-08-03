Heavy police presence respond to barricaded subject on N. Sixth Avenue
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A heavy police presence has been reported on the 1600 block of N. Sixth Avenue in Evansville, according to dispatch.
We’re told officers responded to the scene shortly before 9:30 p.m. for a barricaded subject.
Officials say police are still on scene and this is an active situation.
We have a crew on the way to the area to bring you more details.
This is a developing story.
