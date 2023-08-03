Gov. Beshear plans visit to Owensboro on Thursday

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Governor Andy Beshear is expected to be in Owensboro Thursday afternoon for a ribbon cutting.

The governor will join alongside other state and local leaders joining Addiction Recovery Care to open the Yellow Banks Recovery Center.

Yellow Banks is ARC’s first residential treatment center in Western Kentucky.

The ribbon cutting will be at 2 p.m. at 3136 West Second Street.

