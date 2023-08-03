Birthday Club
Gov. Beshear plans visit to Owensboro on Thursday

Governor Beshear visited Bowling Green as part of his campaign trail through the Commonwealth.
Governor Beshear visited Bowling Green as part of his campaign trail through the Commonwealth.(Mason Fletcher)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Governor Andy Beshear is expected to be in Owensboro Thursday afternoon for a ribbon cutting.

The governor will join alongside other state and local leaders joining Addiction Recovery Care to open the Yellow Banks Recovery Center.

Yellow Banks is ARC’s first residential treatment center in Western Kentucky.

The ribbon cutting will be at 2 p.m. at 3136 West Second Street.

