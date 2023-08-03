Gov. Beshear makes double stop in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Governor Andy Beshear visited Owensboro Thursday to celebrate two new beginnings for the city.

First, Gov. Beshear joined state and local officials for a ribbing cutting ceremony at the new Yellow Banks Recovery Center.

Officials at the facility said their mission is to serve the women of western Kentucky struggling with addiction.

Last month, Addiction Recovery Center began transitioning about 70 patients who are already close to completing their treatment to the new facility according to ARC officials. However, the center will not be open to new clients until later this year.

Once fully operational, the care facility will be able to accept up to 300 women at a time.

Yellow Banks offers a “Crisis to Career” model of treatment, combining job training, education and life skills with recovery to set patients up for success after they have completed the program.

Gov. Beshear spoke at the ceremony about his work prosecuting opioid companies during his time as the state’s attorney general.

“One Kentuckian struggling with addiction is too many, which is why residential treatment centers like ARC’s Yellow Banks Recovery Center are so important,” said Gov. Beshear. “Let’s continue working together to build a safer, healthier commonwealth, where we can provide the services our fellow Kentuckians need to overcome addiction.”

Gov. Beshear says the new facility will provide more than 100 new jobs for people in western Kentucky.

“It’s a really good day for western Kentucky,” he said.

Next, Gov. Beshear’s team assisted with a ground breaking at a road improvement project at the city’s riverport.

According to a release from Gov. Beshear’s office, the $30 million project will improve and widen Kentucky Highway 331 and Rinaldo Road leading to the riverport to support economic growth and improve commercial and residential traffic flow.

Owensboro Riverport Authority President Brian Wright said about 700 trucks and more than 1,800 cars pass through those roads daily either commuting or serving the many businesses and warehouses in the area.

According to the release, the money for the project comes from a mix of federal, state and local funds, including $11,520,000 in Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development funds from the U.S. Department of Transportation, $15,380,885 in state matching funds and $3,247,793 in local matching funds.

Overall, Gov. Beshear says the two projects represent an investment in the future of the city of Owensboro and the greater western Kentucky region.

